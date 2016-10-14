Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

Pennsylvania: The blue-collar, white-collar divide

Poppy Harlow goes to neighboring counties in Pennsylvania - one that's bleeding manufacturing jobs and the other with a strong white-collar economy. Who will these voters pick for president?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular