Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

3 guys in a bar: 1 for Trump. 1 for Clinton. 1 Undecided.

Meet Bill, Bruce and Randy. They have different political opinions but they still work together (and drink together) and they wish Congress would follow their example. And, by the way, they're swing voters in Ohio.

