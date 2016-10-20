Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Romans' Numeral

Global stock markets have priced in a Clinton presidency

Presidential debates are over and stock markets around the world have given Hillary Clinton the edge. So what are investors really worried about? Christine Romans looks at the two major events that will dominate the financial landscape.

