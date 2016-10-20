Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

I'm a Republican and I can't vote for Trump

CNNMoney traveld to Ohio and Pennsylvania to talk to voters about the election. These people say they are so troubled by Donald Trump that they just can't vote for him.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular