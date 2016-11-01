Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Moody's election prediction: Hillary Clinton wins big

A model from Moody's Analytics, that has correctly predicted the winner of every U.S. presidential race since Ronald Reagan, based on three economic and three political factors, forecasts a Hillary Clinton victory over Donald Trump.

