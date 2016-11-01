Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Your Money, Your Vote: The Battleground States

Why these millennial homeowners aren't voting for Trump

The economy is strong for these young professionals in Cleveland. They have good jobs. Some of them own homes in their 20's. And they live in neighborhoods booming with new businesses and culture. Who do you think they are voting for?

