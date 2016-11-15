Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Romans' Numeral

Mortgage rates jump following election

Trumponomics is already hitting your wallet. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage popped after the election. Christine Romans looks at why investors are worried about President-elect Trump's economic plans.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular