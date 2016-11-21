Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Fed Focus
Hands off the Fed, warns Stanley Fischer
Stanley Fischer, Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve says "having an independent central bank is a very important aspect of the way the economy runs." He spoke with CNNMoney's Richard Quest.
Related Videos
04:41
Hands off the Fed, warns Stanley Fischer
01:41
What does a rate hike mean for consumers?
02:19
Janet Yellen: End of an 'extraordinary' era
03:05
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time in 9 years
03:50
The Fed Awakens: Return of the interest rates?
01:40
How a U.S. rate hike affects China
Top Videos
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
05:17
Top Mexico official eyes 'openness' in Trump stance
01:28
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's new voice-activated Dreamhouse
01:33
Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'
03:12
Did fake news help elect Donald Trump?
Most Popular
Protecting Donald Trump costs New York City more than $1 million a day
Top network executives, anchors meet with Donald Trump
Jony Ive's Christmas tree design is ... boring