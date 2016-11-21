Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Hands off the Fed, warns Stanley Fischer

Stanley Fischer, Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve says "having an independent central bank is a very important aspect of the way the economy runs." He spoke with CNNMoney's Richard Quest.

