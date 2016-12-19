Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Argentina tried a Trump-like tariff -- and it went horribly wrong
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
The Great Rotation: Investors buy stocks, ditch bonds
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Half of American workers aren't using all their vacation days
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Economic crises? Cash shortages? Shoe firm reboots to survive
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Diamond sales are down, and it's India's fault
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Marketplace Middle East
What economic headwinds does the Middle East face?
Raging wars, political turmoil, and socio-economic uncertainty. These challenges, coupled with low oil prices, have made 2016 a year to forget for many countries in the region. Will 2017 be any better?
Top Videos
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:00
2016: The year of the Brexit vote
01:17
China's elevated bus is going nowhere
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
02:10
Trump paid millions to his own businesses during campaign
01:39
Got a Yahoo account? Here's what should be on your radar
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
China's famous elevated bus is now just a giant roadblock
Christine Lagarde, IMF chief, guilty of negligence
The Great Rotation: Investors buy stocks, ditch bonds