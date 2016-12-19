Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Marketplace Middle East

What economic headwinds does the Middle East face?

Raging wars, political turmoil, and socio-economic uncertainty. These challenges, coupled with low oil prices, have made 2016 a year to forget for many countries in the region. Will 2017 be any better?

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular