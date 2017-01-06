Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Some Trump supporters hoping they don't lose Obamacare

Some Republican voters want lawmakers to think twice before repealing Obamacare, despite President-elect Trump's promises to dismantle the law. Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular