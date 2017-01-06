Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump's win pushed this manufacturer to escalate return to the U.S.

Trans-Lux, a screen and LED display company, is looking to move 100% of its manufacturing back to America -- a move that was accelerated by Donald Trump's promises of tariffs.

