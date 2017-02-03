Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

U.S. economy adds 227,000 jobs in January

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in in January. Unemployment ticked up to 4.8%. CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans breaks down the jobs report.

