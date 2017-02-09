Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Romans' Numeral

Why has the stock market rally stalled?

From an improving economy that's already priced in to President Trump's focus on immigration, Christine Romans explains why the stock market rally has stalled.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular