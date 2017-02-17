Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mexico seeks 'win-win' trade deal

Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo tells CNN's Richard Quest that his country hopes for constructive talks with the United States on a trade deal.

