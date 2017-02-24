Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Trump slams China as currency manipulator
President Trump described China as the "grand champions" of currency manipulation in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. But in reality, Beijing is doing the exact opposite.
