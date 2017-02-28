Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trumponomics

Trump previews budget plan on 'Fox & Friends'

President Trump sat down with the hosts of 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his plans for the budget ahead of his first address to Congress.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular