Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

NY Fed president: 'Animal spirits have been unleashed'

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley sits down with CNN's Richard Quest to discuss the election's influence on the market, and the possibility of achieving the "high standard" of 3-4% economic growth.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular