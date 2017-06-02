Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Debunking Trump's economic claims on climate change

President Trump cited economic reasons for pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement. CNN's Christine Romans breaks down the real facts on the economic impact of combating climate change.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular