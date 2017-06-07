Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada

Manufacturing workers at a General Electric plant in Waukesha, Wisconsin say they feel like pawns in a political game between GE and Congress as they watch their jobs cross the border to Canada.

