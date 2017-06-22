Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Before the Bell

Summer gas prices dip to 12-year low

The drop in the cost of oil has been a happy surprise for drivers, who are enjoying the cheapest gas prices at the start of summer in 12 years.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular