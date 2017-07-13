Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest Means Business

DHL CEO: No one is really protectionist

DHL Express CEO Ken Allen rings the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the Dow hits a new record. Is he worried that DHL's business may be impacted as tension in global trade rises? His response, "No."

