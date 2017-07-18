Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Former Xerox CEO: Why I'm not running for office

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that the level of scrutiny political candidates are put under is "such BS." She also says she doesn't think she could have as big an impact in public office as she does outside of it.

