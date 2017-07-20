Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Cuts at Carrier plant where Trump touted saving jobs

The first round of layoffs includes more than 300 Carrier employees whose jobs have been eliminated in favor of outsourcing to Mexico. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular