Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Foxconn promises jobs in Wisconsin: A reality check

Wisconsin's governor says 13,000 new jobs will be created when Foxconn builds a new plant in his state, but the Taiwanese manufacturer itself gave a far more conservative figure. Matt Rivers reports from Beijing.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular