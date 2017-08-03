Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
The Treasury Department is staffing up -- finally
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Weak! The U.S. dollar has plunged on Trump's watch
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Zuckerberg charity hires pollster, reignites political speculation (again)
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Rhode Island just made community college free
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This app is designed to turn anyone into a wine expert
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
This app is designed to turn anyone into a wine expert
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
American Opportunity
I'm a janitor getting stock options
by Abigail Brooks & Jordan Malter
@CNNMoney
An office management startup Management by Q is giving even its lowest wage workers the opportunity to own a piece of the company. And the CEO says the decision isn't altruistic -- it's good capitalism.
Related Videos
03:00
I'm a janitor getting stock options
05:40
Sen. Gillibrand: Paid leave will grow the economy
05:29
Power plants bring big money and big concerns to Maryland community
1:04:13
Ursula Burns: From public housing to CEO
06:18
Ursula Burns to women in tech: Own your power
07:57
Ursula Burns: Help is part of the American Dream
Top Videos
02:15
How Trump can upend Obamacare without Congress
06:35
Acosta's full exchange with Stephen Miller
02:31
Instagram founder opens up on feature battle with Snapchat
01:38
Dow hits 22,000 milestone
03:22
Lawsuit puts Seth Rich conspiracy inside the West Wing
01:43
Moving smelly garbage dumpsters underground
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
She retired at 28 with $2.25 million
Someone has emptied the ransom accounts from the WannaCry attack
Weak! The U.S. dollar has plunged on Trump's watch