Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

I'm a janitor getting stock options

An office management startup Management by Q is giving even its lowest wage workers the opportunity to own a piece of the company. And the CEO says the decision isn't altruistic -- it's good capitalism.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular