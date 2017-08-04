Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

U.S. unemployment rate falls to 16-year low

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in July -- the lowest level in 16 years. CNNMoney's Alison Kosik breaks down the jobs report.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular