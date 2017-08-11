Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Wells accused of ripping off mom-and-pop shops
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Wells accused of ripping off mom-and-pop shops
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Google continues push for diversity in tech -- now with the 4-H club
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
How to save enough money for a down payment on a home
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This app is designed to turn anyone into a wine expert
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Lamborghini Aventador S: Still insane but better
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
American Opportunity
Why refugee doctors run grocery stores in America
by Davide Cannaviccio, Tiara Chiaramonte & Roni Selig
@CNNMoney
Doctors like Iraqi refugee Layla Sulaiman yearn to practice in the US but are often shuttled into low-skilled jobs. Experts call this "brain waste."
Related Videos
06:18
Why refugee doctors run grocery stores in America
05:07
Fast food president: I grew up on a $10/week food budget
03:00
I'm a janitor getting stock options
05:40
Sen. Gillibrand: Paid leave will grow the economy
05:29
Power plants bring big money and big concerns to Maryland community
1:04:13
Ursula Burns: From public housing to CEO
Top Videos
01:20
Why stocks don't measure the health of the economy
02:27
How many of Trump's twitter followers are bots?
02:17
You can order an interior design expert online
04:09
With Watch, Facebook challenges Youtube
02:11
Does this $1200 crib make your newborn sleep?
00:58
Europe is running out of butter
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Scaramucci gets scorched by 'Weekend Update'
CNN severs ties with Jeffrey Lord
Lottery players double down on two big jackpots