Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

U.S., Canada and Mexico begin NAFTA negotations

As talks begin to renegotiate this 23-year old trade pact, Clare Sebastian looks at the "New" NAFTA and why it matters.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular