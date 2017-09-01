Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Job growth slows but unemployment still low

Employers added only 156,000 jobs in August as the pace of hiring slowed. The unemployment rate crept up a bit to 4.4% from the 16-year low of 4.3% reached last month.

