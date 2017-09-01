Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Panic draws long lines at gas stations
When Dallas residents heard Harvey had disrupted gas production, they came out in droves to refill their tanks. CNN's Alison Kosik reports.
Related Videos
01:23
Panic draws long lines at gas stations
00:59
Job growth slows but unemployment still low
00:56
Trump taps oil reserve to keep gas prices down after Harvey
05:33
Governors unveil bipartisan health care proposal
01:05
Mnuchin on putting Harriet Tubman on the $20
01:47
Fire at flooded chemical plant
Top Videos
02:27
Can wearable tech make theme parks better?
01:45
Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out, man
01:05
Mnuchin on putting Harriet Tubman on the $20
01:31
5 stunning stats about Airbus
02:20
London mayor: U.K. has no game plan on Brexit
01:38
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids
Most Popular
Job growth slows in August
Dallas's gas panic was totally preventable. Here's why
Gas prices spike again, now up 17 cents since Harvey