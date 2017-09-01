Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Panic draws long lines at gas stations

When Dallas residents heard Harvey had disrupted gas production, they came out in droves to refill their tanks. CNN's Alison Kosik reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular