American Opportunity

Melinda Gates: Tax the rich to pay for services

At CNNMoney's American Opportunity breakfast, Melinda Gates tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that she does not mind paying higher taxes to fund initiatives like the Affordable Care Act.

