American Opportunity
Melinda Gates: Tax the rich to pay for services
by Jordan Malter, Richa Naik & Jack Regan
@CNNMoney
At CNNMoney's American Opportunity breakfast, Melinda Gates tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that she does not mind paying higher taxes to fund initiatives like the Affordable Care Act.
05:31
Bill & Melinda Gates: Keeping score of global goals
01:23
Melinda Gates: Tax the rich to pay for services
:10:02
Melinda Gates: I've experienced sexism 'all the way through' my career
06:24
Melinda Gates: #1 thing Trump could do is 'fund things for women'
04:15
What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
04:21
Melinda Gates: 'Sad' and 'outraged' at Google engineer memo
05:31
Bill & Melinda Gates: Keeping score of global goals
01:03
Buffett: Dow will hit 1 million in 100 years
01:34
Jack Ma: 'We shouldn't fear AI'
02:29
Tim Cook on DACA: This is, "are we human?"
01:03
Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico
01:44
Sen. Cassidy defends health bill amid backlash
