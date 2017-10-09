Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Economist Richard Thaler wins Nobel Prize

Richard Thaler, whose work influenced the Obama administration and led to a cameo in "The Big Short," won the Nobel Prize in economics for his research in the field of behavioral economics.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular