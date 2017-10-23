Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Saudi Arabia embarks on major reforms

Allowing women to drive was seen as a big breakthrough for Saudi Arabia's ambitious reform plans, but what about the rest of its economic overhaul? CNN's John Defterios gives us the report card on Saudi 2030.

