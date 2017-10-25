Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Small power company lands $300M Puerto Rico contract

Lawmakers are questioning how Whitefish Energy, a small power company based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana, landed a $300 million contract to help restore power in Puerto Rico.

