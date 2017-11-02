Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Your Money, Your America
Paul Ryan unveils GOP tax plan
Paul Ryan, speaking about the GOP's long-awaited tax plan, says, "we are making things so simple, that you can do your taxes on a form the size of a postcard."
Related Videos
02:02
New details of GOP tax plan
01:26
Paul Ryan unveils GOP tax plan
02:07
How Trump is upending Obamacare
01:15
Trump signs health care executive order (after nearly forgetting)
02:05
Watch Trump's budget director change his tune on deficits
01:05
Trump: Puerto Rico threw budget out of whack
Top Videos
:11:53
Red Pill: A search for dating advice turns into radicalization
01:32
Why companies stash cash overseas
02:59
Senators hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google execs again
01:50
How the diversity visa lottery came to be
:12:14
Where to go when thrown off YouTube? Alt-Tech
02:21
Watch journalist violently arrested while covering GOP nominee
