CNNMoney Reports

How the GOP tax plan could help Donald Trump

The repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) and the estate tax could mean big tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. Conservative Stephen Moore and liberal Austan Goolsbee debate the merits of the Republican tax proposal.

