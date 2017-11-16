Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

House passes GOP tax bill, Senate plan unclear

House Speaker Paul Ryan announces that the House of Representatives passed a major tax reform legislation along party lines, advancing a key agenda item for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular