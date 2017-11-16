Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Larry Summers: GOP tax plan is a 'serious error'

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says the Republican tax plan "will bloat our deficit, favor the most affluent and mortgage our future."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular