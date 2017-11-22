Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Marketplace Middle East
Saudi Arabia wants to attract more tourists
Prince Sultan bin Salman, head of the Saudi tourism and national heritage commission, talks to CNNMoney's Richard Quest about the kingdom's efforts to welcome more tourists, including plans to issue its first tourist visas in 2018.
