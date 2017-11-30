Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Your Money, Your America
Trump: The rich people actually don't like me
President Donald Trump gives remarks in St. Charles, Missouri, ahead of the Senate vote on the GOP tax plan.
Related Videos
02:47
GOP majority whip: This isn't a perfect bill
01:00
Trump: The rich people actually don't like me
02:11
Fed pick: Banks are not too big to fail
01:58
Fed pick challenged on central bank's independence
04:07
Trump wants this tax cut. It was a disaster in Kansas
01:42
House passes GOP tax bill, Senate plan unclear
Top Videos
01:21
Garrison Keillor fired by Minnesota Public Radio
01:32
Watch how Matt Lauer covered sexual harassment
01:15
Matt Lauer fired from NBC News
01:26
How female journalists covered colleagues' harassment scandals
01:06
Will a redesign help woo new Snapchat users?
01:59
Co-host's emotional reaction to Lauer's firing
Most Popular
Randi Zuckerberg calls out airline after passenger allegedly harasses her
Matt Lauer fired from NBC News after complaint about 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and the rest of late night mock Matt Lauer