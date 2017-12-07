Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mexico: We won't walk away from NAFTA negotiations

Mexico's Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid talks to Richard Quest about his country's economic competitiveness and touts Mexico's ranking as the 8th most visited country in the world.

