Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Trump: IRS says tax plan will boost paychecks

President Trump says the IRS confirmed that if Congress passes the GOP tax reform plan by Christmas, Americans will see lower taxes and bigger paychecks as soon as February 2018.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular