Sen. Schatz: Revote shows GOP tax bill rushed

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said he believes President Trump's GOP tax bill House of Representatives revote will result in the same outcome as the initial passing vote.

