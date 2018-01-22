Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Davos

KPMG chairman: Geopolitical risk is on everbody's mind

Bill Thomas, KPMG International Chairman, tells CNNMoney's Richard Quest that uncertainty around NAFTA and Brexit is a major concern for CEOs.

