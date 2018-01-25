Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

U.S. + International Switzerland
Davos

Trump: The dollar will 'get stronger and stronger'

The dollar hit its lowest point since 2014 after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested a "weaker dollar is good for trade." It rebounded after President Trump told CNBC the comments were "taken out of context."

