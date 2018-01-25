Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International Switzerland
Davos

Gary Cohn: Infrastructure is next

Gary Cohn, the director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, says he's "very excited" to be working on infrastructure and responds to concerns about the Russia investigation affecting policies.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular