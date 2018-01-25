Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Log Out
Davos
Gary Cohn: Infrastructure is next
Gary Cohn, the director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, says he's "very excited" to be working on infrastructure and responds to concerns about the Russia investigation affecting policies.
03:38
Gary Cohn: Infrastructure is next
01:58
Gary Cohn: We want to make personal tax cuts permanent
03:28
Gary Cohn on trade: 'We're looking for a level playing field"
01:06
Gary Cohn: 'Long term, we have to have a strong dollar'
01:28
Trump: The dollar will 'get stronger and stronger'
03:37
Al Gore: 'We have a subprime carbon bubble'
01:28
Trump: The dollar will 'get stronger and stronger'
01:06
Gary Cohn: 'Long term, we have to have a strong dollar'
01:40
North Korea sanctions are strangling this town in China
01:16
Elton John: I don't want to continue touring
03:37
Al Gore: 'We have a subprime carbon bubble'
02:24
Qatar: Arab boycott is our opportunity to grow
