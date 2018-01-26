Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Analysis: Yes, President Trump gets credit for the economy
A year into the Trump presidency, the economic fundamentals are strong. President Trump loves to brag about stock market highs and job gains. But his biggest accomplishment is being hype man-in-chief, making investors believe in the economic boom.
