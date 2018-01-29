Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Fact Check: White House on women's employment
Jake Tapper looks at claims by the White House that women's employment is better than ever under President Trump. Read more at FactCheck.org
Related Videos
04:01
Fact Check: White House on women's employment
02:22
Analysis: Yes, President Trump gets credit for the economy
01:10
What a government shutdown means for you
02:06
Relive Trump's first year in two minutes
01:44
Trump: Government 'very well could' shut down
02:17
Judge blocks Trump effort to end DACA
Top Videos
04:01
Fact Check: White House on women's employment
08:03
Van Jones on the racial unemployment gap
06:17
Voices of immigrants missing in DACA coverage?
00:57
Ferrell returns to 'SNL' as Bush, mocks Trump
02:22
Analysis: Yes, President Trump gets credit for the economy
01:18
Steve Wynn accused of sexual misconduct in WSJ report
Most Popular
Coincheck: $530M cryptocurrency heist may be biggest ever
SpaceX sets February launch date for Falcon Heavy. Here's what you need to know
There's nothing more American than buying a home. Now Dreamers may lose theirs