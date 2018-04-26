Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
personal finance
Money Essentials
New Rules for Retirement
Calculators
Finance Center
Media
Success
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Why home prices are on a tear
by Abigail Brooks
@_abigailbrooks
Real estate prices posted an annual gain of 6.3% in February, and have been rising continuously for the past 70 months. Christine Romans explains why home prices are on an epic run.
Related Videos
01:52
Mayor: Trump 'childish' for nixing Eagles' visit
01:09
Why home prices are on a tear
02:03
Watch: Howard Schultz said he wasn't running for president. Many times.
02:59
Russian farmer thrives off cryptocurrency
05:59
Gender roles in 2018: Who's managing finances?
05:23
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for blog posts
Top Videos
02:59
Big pharma CEO: Congress is not solution oriented
05:48
Is algae the food of the future?
03:23
Uber destroyed the NYC cab market
01:32
May jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.8%
02:16
These are some of the most notorious auto recalls
02:06
Roseanne Barr's most controversial moments
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Fox News ripped for misleading photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling
He made $400,000 flipping a house
Howard Schultz steps down at Starbucks, may consider run for president