Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2000
The US economy added 164,000 jobs in April. Unemployment dropped to 3.9%, the lowest since December 2000. CNNMoney's Christine Romans reports.
Related Videos
01:19
Jeffrey Tambor will return to 'Arrested Development'
01:30
How GE's inventions changed American life
02:09
Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2000
01:31
Listen: Elon Musk's strange reactions on Tesla's earnings call
00:58
Ford smart window lets the blind 'see'
04:14
Paul Krugman: The tax cut is a nothing burger
Top Videos
02:09
Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2000
01:30
How GE's inventions changed American life
02:54
Deliveroo CEO: We're changing how people eat
01:41
Hay fever takes a toll on Japan's economy
02:45
Volkswagen diesel scandal: Former CEO charged with fraud
01:31
Listen: Elon's strange reactions on Tesla's earnings call
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until June 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
Warren Buffett just bought a ton more shares of Apple
April jobs report: Unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 2000
Now Amazon wants to feed your dog